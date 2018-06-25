Mumbai rains, water-logging slow down traffic; monsoon may hit Bihar today

Heavy rains, which lashed Mumbai on Sunday night and continue in several parts of the city, have led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas. The rains also adversely affected road and rail traffic in Mumbai, with local trains running late by up 15-20 minutes on Monday morning.

Neighbouring Gujarat also witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday. Visuals posted by ANI on Twitter showed heavy water-logging in the state's Valsad district.

#Gujarat: Heavy water-logging in parts of Valsad district's Umbergaon due to continuous rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/9qRYAiEvKp — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

Two people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Mumbai on Sunday.

#Maharashtra: Two people died, five were injured after a tree fell on them at MG road, near Metro Cinema in Mumbai, yesterday. #MumbaiRain — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

Monsoon has already covered major parts of the country and is expected to reach much of the remaining regions in the next few days. The rains, which had stopped advancing last week, have revived and started moving towards the north, weather analysts said.

Monsoon will hit the capital anytime between June 29 and July 1, with pre-monsoon activities expected to begin this week, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). "The onset of north-west monsoon is expected to be between June 29 and July 1 for Delhi. The pre-monsoon showers can be expected around June 27," M Mohaptra, senior scientist at IMD, told news agencies on Sunday.





ALSO READ: Monsoon to bring relief from heat in central, north India in 2-3 days: IMD

IMD and private weather forecasting agency Skymet had predicted on-time arrival of monsoon in Delhi.

As per a weather bulletin issued by IMD on Monday, conditions are favourable for the advancement of Southwest Monsoon into some parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 24 hours. Monsoon in the same period of time will also reach the remaining regions in Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal.



With agency inputs