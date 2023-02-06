JUST IN
Adani fiasco brings down India's weight in the MSCI emerging markets index
All you need to know about Andhra Pradesh's Guaranteed Pension Scheme
India's steady appetite for Russian crude lifts Jan inflows to record high
Govt to meet fiscal target in coming year, capex a longer shot, shows poll
Govt allocated Rs 4,418 cr for railways development in Telangana: Vaishnaw
Old vs New: No early retirement for debate on pension as elections loom
FPIs register steepest outflow in 7 months at Rs 28,852 cr in January
Rural job scheme spend tops BE, but low allocation cause for concern
Back in action: After a year of lull, Centre to swing into hiring mode
India needs $10 trillion till 2070 for energy transition at G20 meeting
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
All you need to know about Andhra Pradesh's Guaranteed Pension Scheme
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Adani fiasco brings down India's weight in the MSCI emerging markets index

The brutal selloff induced by the report has not only had an impact on Gautam Adani's personal wealth but also reduced India's weighting in MSCI's emerging-market benchmark

Topics
Adani Group | Indian stock market | Indian stock exchanges

BS Web Team 

Adani, Gautam Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

India's weightage in MSCI's emerging-market benchmark has dropped after the brutal sell-off in Adani Group's stocks. India has been replaced in the second spot by Taiwan after a rally in the latter's market.

As of the end of January, Taiwan's weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose to 14.2 per cent, behind leader China's 31.2 per cent, while India's fell to the third spot with 13 per cent, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

The role reversal between India and Taiwan highlights the contagion of a stock meltdown that has wiped out $112 billion of market value in Gautam Adani's indebted conglomerate since US-based Hindenburg Research made allegations against the billionaire's business empire. While the MSCI India Index has lost 4.2 per cent this year, its Taiwan counterpart has surged about 11 per cent as part of a broader North Asian rally induced by China's reopening optimism, Bloomberg has reported.

So far, 2023 has been a year of ups and downs for Indian industrialist Gautam Adani. He has famously been in the news for being India's wealthiest man for a while. He appeared amongst the world's top billionaires, briefly clinching the second spot in the acclaimed Bloomberg's list of the ultra-rich. However, February has not been kind to him.

While he started 2023 as the world's second wealthiest, he has now seen his fortunes fall. He sits at the 21st spot in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Adani has been facing the heat after the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research released its consequential report, which induced a major sell-off in his group stocks.

The report managed to disrupt the Adani Enterprises' historic FPO worth Rs 20,000 crore, which was called off by Gautam Adani, apparently to save investors from the "potential risk" the group's stocks may exhibit in the times to come. The sell-off continues with no end in sight.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 12:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.