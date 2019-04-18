Here's a look at the recent predictions by Skymet, IMD for monsoon

-
ALSO READ
IMD predicts normal and well distributed monsoon, raising hopes for farming
India likely to get normal southwest monsoon in 2019, says Skymet
After subdued growth in FY19, consumer firms pin hopes on a normal monsoon
Why a normal monsoon forecast is not a guarantee of economic outcomes
Price hikes, monsoons push propel agri input firms' Sept quarter profits
-
Skymet and IMD have so far given contrasting forecast for the monsoon, which will determine how the economy performs in FY20. While Skymet expects it to be below normal, IMD feels it could be near normal.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU