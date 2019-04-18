JUST IN
Here's a look at the recent predictions by Skymet, IMD for monsoon

Skymet, IMD give contrasting forecast for the monsoon this year

Sanjeeb Mukherjee 

Skymet and IMD have so far given contrasting forecast for the monsoon, which will determine how the economy performs in FY20. While Skymet expects it to be below normal, IMD feels it could be near normal.

First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 22:52 IST

