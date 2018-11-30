Here's how you can meet PM Modi: Donate as little as Rs 5 on NaMo app

Want to meet Prime Minister There is a very simple way. A new feature that has been introduced in the app (NaMo) can give you an opportunity to come face-to-face with the PM for as little as Rs 5.

A new feature in the app enables users to donate in favour of the Bhartiya Janata Party - minimum Rs 5 to maximum Rs 1,000, according to a report by The Economic Times. After the donation is made, a referral code is generated by the app. The user can send then this referral code to his or her contacts.

If a hundred people use the same referral code to donate funds via NaMo, the person who shared it initially could get a chance to meet the PM Modi, a senior party official told ET. The referral code winners will be invited in groups to talk about issues of their concerns.

In case a user does not get the chance to meet the PM, he or she can receive Namo merchandise such as T-shirts, mugs, caps, notebooks, etc, provided the user can manage to make at least 10 people donate using his or her referral code.

Senior leaders, including PM Modi, party president Amit Shah and Sushma Swaraj, among others, had donated money using the feature. Modi tweeted:





Contributed to @BJP4India, via the ‘ Mobile App.’



I urge you all to contribute to the Party through the App and spread the message of transparency in public life. pic.twitter.com/5NwwDzC2BA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 23, 2018

The launched the donation drive a few months back and in October, the app was upgraded to add the micro-donation feature along with a volunteer platform and merchandise.

According to the ET report, this feature of meeting the PM could boost donations for the party ahead of the 2019 elections, given the prime minister’s popularity among the masses, party leaders said.

The has been installed by around 10 million people currently, reported PTI.