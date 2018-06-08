JUST IN
Business Standard

HFCL to provide connectivity to remote villages in Assam

HFCL has won a contract of Rs 5.7bn from BSNL for providing connectivity to remote villages in Assam.

BS Web Team 

Himachal Futuristic Communication Ltd. (HFCL) has won a contract of Rs 570 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd for providing connectivity to remote villages of Karbi Anglong & Dima Hasao districts in Assam.

These remote villages, characterized by challenging terrain, thick vegetation and sparse population have so far been deprived of basic infrastructure. Under the project, funded from the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), HFCL is committed to providing connectivity to these villages.

As part of the project, HFCL will create a full-fledged mobile communication infrastructure using indigenous equipment that will be powered by individual solar power plants. Satellite communication will be used for villages where no other connectivity is possible.
First Published: Fri, June 08 2018. 15:09 IST

