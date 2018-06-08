HFCL to provide connectivity to remote villages in Assam

-
ALSO READ
BSNL offer: Recharge with Rs 98, get 1.5GB data per day: What you must know
Assam: The Citizens' Register does not get to the bottom of things
Assam Company resolution process likely to be difficult; RP seeks extension
Why the govt's plan to use the northeast to reach out to Asean might fail
After Assam, GST sops to woo investment set for a comeback in other states
-
Himachal Futuristic Communication Ltd. (HFCL) has won a contract of Rs 570 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd for providing connectivity to remote villages of Karbi Anglong & Dima Hasao districts in Assam.
These remote villages, characterized by challenging terrain, thick vegetation and sparse population have so far been deprived of basic infrastructure. Under the project, funded from the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), HFCL is committed to providing connectivity to these villages.
As part of the project, HFCL will create a full-fledged mobile communication infrastructure using indigenous equipment that will be powered by individual solar power plants. Satellite communication will be used for villages where no other connectivity is possible.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU