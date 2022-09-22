JUST IN
High Courts confirmed death penalty in 10% cases in 2021, shows data

Since 2017, four people have been executed in India

Anoushka Sawhney & Samreen Wani  |  New Delhi 

death penalty
On Monday, the Supreme Court (SC) referred the question of a uniform framework for imposing a death sentence in trial courts to a five-judge constitution bench

Globally 2,052 death sentences were recorded in 56 countries and 579 executions in 18 countries by Amnesty International in 2021. Since 2017, four people have been executed in India, according to the Prison Statistics of India report. Among India's neighbours, Pakistan had the highest number of executions at 88 and Bangladesh had 15 in the same time period. While Sri Lanka retains the law on capital punishment, no execution has taken place in the past ten years.

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 23:54 IST

