High Courts confirmed death penalty in 10% cases in 2021, shows data

Globally 2,052 death sentences were recorded in 56 countries and 579 executions in 18 countries by Amnesty International in 2021. Since 2017, four people have been executed in India, according to the Prison Statistics of India report. Among India's neighbours, Pakistan had the highest number of executions at 88 and Bangladesh had 15 in the same time period. While Sri Lanka retains the law on capital punishment, no execution has taken place in the past ten years.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 23:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU