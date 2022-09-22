High Courts confirmed death penalty in 10% cases in 2021, shows data

Globally 2,052 death sentences were recorded in 56 countries and 579 executions in 18 countries by Amnesty International in 2021. Since 2017, four people have been executed in India, according to the Prison Statistics of India report. Among India's neighbours, Pakistan had the highest number of executions at 88 and Bangladesh had 15 in the same time period. While Sri Lanka retains the law on capital punishment, no execution has taken place in the past ten years.