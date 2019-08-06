Highest international salary up by 56% for IIM-A's one-year MBA

Highest international salary package for the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A)'s one year MBA programme for executives (PGPX) 2018-19 batch is up by 56 per cent over last year.



IIM-A released the latest audited placement report of the one-year MBA-PGPX programme, offered to executives with prior work experience of anywhere between 5 to 17 years, for the process concluded in June this year.



As per the audited placement report, maximum earning potential (MEP), which is the sum of total guaranteed cash component, maximum possible-linked variable pay and all other components of salary, for the international offer stood at $109,666 per annum in 2019. The highest international MEP in 2018 was $70252. However, in 2019, IIM-A's MBA-PGPX received only one international offer at $109,666 MEP.



On the other hand, the programme has seen the highest domestic MEP of Rs 60 lakh per annum, up by 10 per cent from last year's Rs 54.6 lakh per annum.



A total of 75 firms visited IIM Ahmedabad PGPX with 290 different roles for this year’s campus placement process.



The graduating students accepted a total of 114 offers from firms across sectors such as Consulting, BFSI, Conglomerates, FMCG, E-Commerce, Technology, IT and ITeS, Energy, Logistics, Pharma, FinTech and Real Estate. Of these, IT continued to be the largest recruiting sector for the programme with 47 offers, followed by BFSI (15) and engineering/technology (11).



Students were offered positions such as Group CFO, Vice President, Director-Sales, Associate Vice President, General Manager, Head of Operations, Principal Consultant, Senior Manager, Product Manager, and Implementation Coach.



Led by Accenture, RPG Group and Innoviti Payment Solutions, several recruiters made offers. Other recruiters for the MBA-PGPX included Adani Group, Adidas AG, Amazon, Ericsson, Flipkart, Google, Genpact, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Honeywell, HSBC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Lodha Group, Mastercard, McKinsey, Microsoft, OYO, and Uber, among others.



"The strong placement figures of the PGPX graduates of 2019 batch is a direct outcome of the tremendous faith that the recruiters have placed in IIMA’s one-year full-time MBA programme for their middle and senior management needs. We were pleased to note that 27 new recruiters were able to successfully participate in our campus placement process and hire the best talent for their organizational needs," said Amit Karna, Chairperson of the Placement Committee at IIM-A.



However, 20 students did not seek placements through the institute, of which three students opted to pursue entrepreneurship.



IIM Ahmedabad has always encouraged students to take up entrepreneurship as a career, and this year also the three students taking up entrepreneurship were provided placement holiday for two years. Two of these will work on their venture under the guidance and mentorship of Centre for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE).