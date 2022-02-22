Hijab should be kept out of schools, Karnataka govt reiterates in HC

The government on Monday reiterated that is not an essential religious practice and said religious instructions should be kept outside the educational institutions.

"This is our stand that is not an essential religious practice. There was a statement by Dr B R Ambedkar in the Constituent Assembly where he said 'let us keep the religious instructions outside educational institutions',” Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi told the full Bench of the HC, which is hearing the case.

The Bench comprises Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awa­sthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna M Dixit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)