Hijab should be kept out of schools, Karnataka govt reiterates in HC

The Karnataka government on Monday reiterated that Hijab is not an essential religious practice and said religious instructions should be kept outside the educational institutions.
"This is our stand that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. There was a statement by Dr B R Ambedkar in the Constituent Assembly where he said 'let us keep the religious instructions outside educational institutions',” Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi told the full Bench of the HC, which is hearing the Hijab case.
The Bench comprises Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna M Dixit.
