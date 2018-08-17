Hilsa from Bengal's royal homes finally gets to public tables in Kolkata

For people in the Bengal-Bangladesh belt, the subtle-flavoured, fine-boned ilishis akin to fish royalty. They often spend a small fortune on it — in Kolkata recently a 3 kg specimen sold for over Rs 15,000.

The most prized variety is available only in the monsoon. The illustrious hilsa — its anglicised name — originates in the coastal waters of Myanmar and travels all the way to the mouth of the Ganga in West Bengal and rivers like the Padma and Meghna in Bangladesh to lay eggs in fresh water during the monsoon. Once ready to brave the harsh saltwater of the Bay of ...