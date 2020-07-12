Hindu nationalist foreign policy still in the making, says Ian Hall

Ian Hall — a professor at the School of Government and International Relations, and deputy director, Griffith Asia Institute, Griffith University, Brisbane — is currently working on the evolution of Indian thinking about world politics since 1964.

Hall, who has also written a book on the Narendra Modi government’s foreign policy, evaluates its trajectory under the current regime during an interview with Aditi Phadnis. Edited excerpts: Now that the dust has (somewhat) settled after the Galwan Valley clash between India and China, most observers say Narendra ...