HUL or P&G India: Who will win the race at Cannes remains a question

They are fierce rivals in consumer goods and are now fighting for glory at the biggest advertising show — Cannes Ad Fest. Campaigns of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Proctor & Gamble (P&G) India have left a mark at the festival this year, picking up crucial metals in the process.

Metals is industry parlance for awards. P&G’s work for Gillette and Vicks have each bagged a silver and bronze lion, respectively, at Cannes, while HUL has picked up two silvers and a bronze lion for Lifebuoy. In addition, HUL’s work for Hamam soap at this year’s Kumbh Mela, where ...