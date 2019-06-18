Cannes Ad Fest 2019: An open canvas for creativity

I have been making it to Cannes for a few years now. And the festival has never failed to amaze me. Amid the humdrum of activities — delegates trooping in and out of the Palais, the work on display, sessions, parties, award ceremonies, and conferences — the sheer scale of the event leaves me breathless.

To me, Cannes is an open canvas for creativity and each year brings with it a new set of ideas. I will be watching how the consultancies present themselves at the festival this year. Increasingly, these consultancies (such as Accenture) have been competing with traditional ...