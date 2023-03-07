Holi celebration 2023: History, importance, significance, greeting messages

is regarded as one of the most significant among India's many and is celebrated in most parts of the country. It is also known as the "festival of love", as it is on this occasion that people bury all their differences and unite with each other.

The colourful festival lasts for one night and one day. It starts with Holika Dahan in the evening of Purnima, when people perform rituals. The following day is known as Holi, when people celebrate with colours and water. This year, will be celebrated on March 8.

Why is celebrated?

Years ago, a demon king called Hiranyakashipu obtained a boon that he could neither be killed by a man nor by an animal. He asked people to worship him like a god. His son Prahalada was a great devotee of lord Vishnu—something that Hiranyakashipu didn't approve of. The demon king asked his son to stop worshipping lord Vishnu, to no avail. Prahalada just wouldn’t follow his orders.

Enraged, Hiranyakashipu decided to kill his own son. He called his sister "Holika", who was supposed to be immune to fire and made her sit on a burning pyre with Prahalad. The lad started chanting lord Vishnu's name and emerged unscathed from the fire, while Holika is burnt to ashes. This incident, which signifies God's victory over evil, is celebrated as the Holi festival every year.

What is the importance of Holi?

Holi has a very sacred history and has been celebrated since ancient times. Holi is a celebration of spring, and is regarded as a new beginning in which people shed their grudges and inhibitions, and make a fresh start.

It is believed that God turns a blind eye during Holi, which is what makes the festival a very spiritual moment for devotees, as it allows them to let loose in celebration.

Holi symbolises the exuberance of life as it is a day of forgiveness, friendship, unity, and equality.

Holi Celebration

Along with the colour celebration, people cook delicious sweets and savouries at home and share them with friends and relatives.

People also share greetings and send good wishes to their relatives and friends.

Best Holi Greeting messages

Here are some very good messages that you can send to your friends and relatives:

Happy Holi! Wishing you a Holi filled with sweet memories to cherish for a long time.

May your life be filled with colour. Happy Holi!

Wishing you all a blessed and Happy Holi. Have a fantastic and colorful Holi festival this year.

May the warmth of colours embrace you on this wonderful occasion of Holi. Sending my love to you.

Happy Holi, my dear friend. I hope you enjoy Holi and get all the colours of your life. May God bless you and your family.

Happy Holi 2023! I wish you a colorful day with all kinds of color, love, and happiness.

Happy Holi to you all! May every day feels like Holi day and every day becomes colorful like today. I hope you have a colorful day with your near and dear ones!

I wish you success, joy, and happiness on this very special occasion. I hope you have a fantastic Holi this year. May God shower you with all the happiness and wealth.

Holi is the day to celebrate and cherish all the good things in life. I hope you never lack colors in your life. Happy Holi from my family to yours.

May this colorful festive season give you many beautiful memories with your friends and family. I wish you a wonderful Holi.

Happy Holi!