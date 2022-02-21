Homecare demand in check in Omicron wave, largely limited to seniors

The Omicron variant-led third wave of the pandemic has not just seen fewer hospitalisations but also lower demand for homecare facilities, compared to the second wave.

While most patients testing positive in the current wave are in home isolation, the demand for home care is largely spurred by senior citizens, as families do not want to take any chances and ensure their safety, according to industry experts. “People are now well aware about how the disease usually progresses and things that can go wrong with the elderly and the co-morbid. Some have opted for home healthcare ...