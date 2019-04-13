How 50 Best has shaken the mighty Michelin Guides' undisputed position

Last year I announced on stage that I hoped younger chefs would take over from me and new talent would be recognised,” said a magnanimous Gaggan Anand, when we met just before the awards ceremony of the latest edition of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in Macau last month.

The annual awards show attracts over a thousand culinary enthusiasts who fly in from around the world and is possibly the most influential event of its kind today. At the Wynn Palace in Macau, fifty of Asia’s top chefs traded their chef’s coats for slick tuxedos, walked the red carpet and posed for ...