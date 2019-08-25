How a Delhi temple became rallying point for Dalit activists, politicians

This Wednesday, Himman Kumar took leave from work as he joined tens of thousands of people — bound by faith in a “lesser god” — at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

For the Sanskrit schoolteacher, like many others who gathered from places far beyond the capital, it was a spontaneous response to the demolition of a temple of Guru Ravidas in South Delhi’s Tughlakabad area. The mega rally was followed by a march of some activists to the temple site that took a violent turn and ended with the detention of Dalit outfit Bhim Army’s chief Chandrashekhar Azad ...