How a retired fisherman form Hawaii found a community of Hindi film buffs

When Thomas Daniel first travelled to India, the country did not capture his imagination in the best way. He spent a short week here during a trans-Asian journey with a pal from school, with flying visits to West Bengal, Delhi and the Taj Mahal in Agra. The sights, sounds and swarms of people had overwhelmed him.

He remembers waiting in line to buy a train ticket to Delhi as a malnourished woman with a baby in her arms touched his feet, asking for money. He also vividly recalls crossing the landmark Howrah Bridge in Kolkata. Years later, he would come to love a film by that name, Howrah ...