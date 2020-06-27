JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Reforms needed to be done in passport issuance, says S Jaishankar

India is not much behind in capability, what we lack is scale: Gokaldas MD
Business Standard

How Bodh Shiksha Samiti made remote Rajasthan villagers aware of Covid-19

A Jaipur-based educational organisation lends a hand to the struggling administration in its fight against Covid-19 in the remote villages of Alwar, writes Anjuli Bhargava

Topics
rajasthan | Coronavirus

Anjuli Bhargava  |  New Delhi 

. “Yudh chid gaya hai” (India is in the midst of a war) “Pakistan ne hamla kar diya” (We’ve been attacked by Pakistan) "Mahamari ya haiza phel gaya hai" (A massive plague or cholera has broken out) In the month of March, these were some of the rumors floating in Rajasthan’s Umren and Thanagazi, far flung villages of Alwar district as policeman used every trick in the book to force villagers off the roads and ordered them to remain indoors.

Schools in the area had shut by early March. Within days of the outbreak, it ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 21:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU