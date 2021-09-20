Child labour persists in India as gaps remain in state benefits, education

In June 2016, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reportedly expressed surprise that still existed in India. He was speaking at the inauguration of the state's Tracking System. The Hindu quoted Kumar as wondering why "there is still despite the fact that government is giving every facility to the needy right from their birth and Anganwadi Kendras. There is mid day meal, uniform, books, cycles etc."

It was a good question. Child labour in India has been remarkably persistent over the decades. While its incidence (the percentage of child workers among all children) has decreased, going down to 3.9% of children in 2011 from 5% in 2001, every decadal census has found 10 million or more children between the ages of five and 14 engaged in labour.

An examination of state-wise trends shows that in Uttar Pradesh--India's most populous state--the number of child labourers aged between five and 14 years has increased over the past two censuses, making it the state with the largest number of child labourers. Most other states have registered a marginal decline, though the numbers in Bihar--Kumar's state--more or less plateaued between 2001 and 2011.

Ten years on, cases of child labour in several states have increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, as school closures and economic consequences of lockdowns have pushed children into work, IndiaSpend reported in June 2021.

"There are two parts to this [persistence]. One is a supply side issue. There are a range of gaps in the implementation of social welfare policies. Parents are forced to send their children to work because they don't have dependable livelihood and income, access to affordable healthcare, to good education, to safe credit, among a range of things," said Anusha Chandrasekharan, a senior programme manager at the Praxis Institute for Participatory Practices, a development support organisation that engages in participatory research and capacity-building on issues of equity and good governance.

"On the demand side, industry sees them as captive workforce--so, there is surety of labour, they don't have to be paid the same wages as adults, so there are cuts on the production costs and there is limited or no scope for any kind of bargaining, let alone collective bargaining. In addition to all this, on the ground, the child protection systems are hardly functional and proactive," she added.

A district-level mapping of census 2011's enumeration of child workers shows that they are concentrated around employment hubs of urban India, especially the metropolises, indicating the presence of migrant child labourers.

Gaps in access to schooling

"Poor quality of teaching, indifference of teachers, difficulties in accessing entitlements, distance to school and inability to bear the additional costs of tuitions or stationeries were recounted as some of the factors that often make parents look at their decision of sending children to work as a judicious choice," notes the Bihar State Action Plan for the Elimination of Child Labour and Prohibition and Regulation of Adolescent Labour, 2017.

"I disagree with the idea that parents see no advantage to schooling," Shantha Sinha, a leading child rights activist, former chairperson of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the founder-secretary of the MV Foundation, a trust based in Telangana that works on child labour, told IndiaSpend. "All parents know what it is to go to school. They know the value of education, they know their children have to be in schools. But the schools don't know that the parents want their children to be in schools. I think it is the insensitivity of the education system to what the first-generation learner would need. That is more the reason [for child labour] than economic necessity or any other factor of income."

While some significant gains were made in school enrolment, especially since the passage of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act in 2009 (RTE 2009), gaps in access to schooling persist. The number of students enrolled in upper primary schools increased by nearly 20% after the Act was passed, till 2016. In that year, only 3.3% of children in rural India were out of school. But data from Mission Antyodaya, an annual survey of Gram Panchayats conducted by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, demonstrate the continuing gaps.

Under the RTE 2009, every child between the ages of six and 14 has a right to a free and compulsory education at a neighbourhood school. A neighbourhood school ought to be within 1 km of the homes of children studying in grades I to V, and within 3 km of the homes of children in grades VI to VII, with appropriate relaxations granted in regions with difficult terrain, per RTE Rules issued by the central government. Mission Antyodaya data find that while 78% of Gram Panchayats have primary schools, this number falls to 39% for middle schools and just 18% for high schools (grades IX and X). Thus, children who pass primary school might still fall out of the education system simply for lack of access to schooling.

And this is before questions of the quality of schooling arise. "Jo bacche vidyalaya nahi jaate, woh child labour hain" (children who don't go to school end up as child labourers)," Pramod Sharma, founder and general secretary of Centre Direct, a Bihar-based NGO that works with child labour survivors, told IndiaSpend. "There is the Right to Education Act, but there are problems with its proper implementation, like how to retain students. Teachers are employed and admission happens, but after admission, if children don't attend school, there is no provision for retention. Nor do schools provide quality, interesting education."

A lack of access to quality schooling could lead parents to conclude that their children's time would be better spent working, and have them contribute to the household financially. Besides, "Unemployment is so high among the educated that people say that a child who is educated becomes incapable of earning," said Sharma.

School closure and lack of access to online learning has increased the gap in access to education for poor households, IndiaSpend reported in June 2021. Over three-fourths of children did not have access to online learning and over a third of children did not have access to any learning material during the first Covid-19 wave in 2020, per a survey by the NGO, Save the Children. Many idle children were forced into child labour to help support their families.

Gaps in access to banking services and the Public Distribution System

The government's Direct Benefit Transfer Mission is aimed at transferring cash benefits and subsidies directly into beneficiaries' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. Most child labour relief and rehabilitation schemes (like the Child Labour Project and victim compensation schemes) have an element of direct benefit transfer. Money is sent to the bank account of the child, as part of the rehabilitation. But access to banking is still limited, as borne out by Mission Antyodaya data, impeding access to these benefits for the children and their families. Kerala remains an outlier with 91% banking coverage, but for the country as a whole, banks are only available in 12% of all villages.

Financial inclusion, or access to transparent financial products and services, is also crucial for the alleviation of poverty. Banks provide financial products like credit, pension payments, investments and insurance through legitimate means, instead of through the informal system that leaves vulnerable families at the mercy of moneylenders and loan sharks, say experts. "It is not only about access to banking, but also access to safe loans, for which there is the need of collaterals such as ownership of land or property. Unsafe loans mean the family has to find ways of paying back, including through child labour," says Chandrasekharan.

The Public Distribution System (PDS) runs a chain of government-sponsored shops that provide food and non-food essential commodities to vulnerable households at subsidised prices. The system is a vital part of the social security net, because it helps ensure that people at least don't go hungry because they cannot afford food. Food security is a baseline for poverty alleviation, since food spending accounts for 28.3% of household expenditure, the largest chunk of the average Indian household's budget. And poverty, as the International Labour Organization puts it, is "the greatest single force driving children into the workplace."

The PDS is available in only 50% of villages in the country; in 40% of villages, people need to travel between one and 10 km to reach a PDS shop, while for 10% of villages, the PDS shop is more than 10 km away.

Gaps in access to healthcare and the Covid-19 pandemic

A report by the Pew Research Center this March estimated that the number of poor in India increased by 75 million due to the Covid-19 lockdown and subsequent economic recession. About 63% of healthcare spending in India was out of pocket in 2018, even before the pandemic. High out-of-pocket spending on healthcare pushes people below the poverty line, and puts children at risk of being forced into work. Given the Covid-19 pandemic, access to government-funded healthcare has become all the more crucial.

However, access to government health centres is remarkably low in the country, with no primary health centre (PHC), sub centre or community health centre (CHC) available in 73% of villages in the country.

Not every village is expected to have a health centre. Under the Rural Health Mission, sub centres, PHCs and CHCs serve populations of 5,000, 30,000 and 120,000 each, respectively, in the plains. Yet, some states perform significantly better than others. In Kerala, only 13% of villages have no form of government healthcare. In Gujarat, 37% of villages have no PHCs, CHCs or sub centres.

Overall, child labour cannot be addressed in silos, said Chandrasekharan. The Centre as well as states have taken many steps to address child labour--there are state action plans, child protection mechanisms, multi-departmental initiatives. "Why then do we still have child labour?" she asked, echoing Nitish Kumar's question from 2016. "Maybe it is to do with a concerted multi-stakeholder engagement. Disincentivising businesses from employing child labour, supporting families with some of the issues raised earlier--access to safe loans, access to sustainable livelihoods and decent pay, access to safe, access to affordable, quality healthcare (which causes indebtedness among a large section of people)."

Most important, however, Chandrasekharan said, would be a common school system that makes quality and equitable education for all a reality.