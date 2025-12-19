Friday, December 19, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt to set up Bureau of Port Security for vessels, port facilities

Govt to set up Bureau of Port Security for vessels, port facilities

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a meeting for the constitution of a dedicated body for ports and vessel security on Friday

shipyard, shipping

The government will constitute the Bureau of Port Security, a statutory body for the security of vessels and port facilities.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government will constitute the Bureau of Port Security, a statutory body for the security of vessels and port facilities, which will ensure timely analysis, collection and exchange of security-related information, with a special focus on cybersecurity, officials said on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a meeting for the constitution of a dedicated body for ports and vessel security on Friday, which was attended by the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and the Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, an official statement said.

Modelled on the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Bureau of Port Security (BoPS) will be headed by a director general and will function under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, it said. The BoPS will be responsible for regulatory and oversight functions relating to the security of ships and port facilities, the statement said.

 

The BoPS shall be headed by an IPS officer (Pay Level-15). During the transition period of one year, the Director General of Shipping (DGS/DGMA) shall function as the Director General of BoPS, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TMC MPs Dola Sen, Satabdi Roy, Derek O'Brien and Sagarika Ghose and other opposition leaders stage a protest dharna against the passage of the VB-G RAM G bill | PTI

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid Oppn protest

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah rejects power-sharing theory, says will remain Karnataka CM

Indian villages

How a Maharashtra village of 1,500 logged 27,398 births in just 3 months

Surya Kant

One or two benches of SC may sit on Dec 22 to hear urgent cases: CJI

Ashish Sood

Govt to install air purifiers in 10K classrooms: Delhi education minister

Topics : Ports shipping ports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon