Home / India News / One or two benches of SC may sit on Dec 22 to hear urgent cases: CJI

One or two benches of SC may sit on Dec 22 to hear urgent cases: CJI

The Supreme Court will be closed for Christmas and New Year holidays from December 22 till January 2, 2026

Surya Kant

The CJI-led bench also asked the junior lawyers, who were mentioning the matters for urgent listing, to argue their cases on December 22 (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday said that he is willing to sit on December 22, the first day of Christmas and New Year holidays of the Supreme Court, for hearing urgent matters.

A bench led by CJI Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, which was hearing listing of urgent matters, said the apex court registry will verify the urgency of cases and list them accordingly.

"We will sit on Monday. We are not going to burden other Supreme Court judges, who have to study case files late at night to hear new cases. I will not bother any other bench," the CJI said, adding that the registry will find out the urgency and list the matter.

 

CJI Kant added, "We are not sure whether one or two benches will sit, it will all depend on the number of cases. We will pass appropriate orders (for constitution of bench)."  The CJI-led bench also asked the junior lawyers, who were mentioning the matters for urgent listing, to argue their cases on December 22.

"We will hear this case on Monday only if you argue your matter," CJI told a junior lawyer.

The Supreme Court will be closed for Christmas and New Year holidays from December 22 till January 2, 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Business Standard
