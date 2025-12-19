Friday, December 19, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / No formal policy yet on AI use in courts, Centre tells Lok Sabha

No formal policy yet on AI use in courts, Centre tells Lok Sabha

The Supreme Court has also constituted an Artificial Intelligence Committee to explore the use of AI in the judicial domain

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that while artificial intelligence (AI) tools are being tested in Indian courts, there is currently no formal policy or binding guidelines governing their use in judicial processes, as such technologies remain in a controlled pilot phase under the e-Courts Project Phase III.
 
Providing details in a written reply, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said AI-based solutions are being deployed only within areas approved under the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Phase III of the eCourts Mission Mode Project.
 
Any operational framework for adopting AI will continue to be governed by the rules of business and policies of the respective high courts, he said.
 
 
The minister said Phase III of the e-Courts project is being implemented as part of the National e-Governance Plan with an outlay of Rs 7,210 crore to strengthen information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure in the judiciary. The objective is to improve judicial productivity and make the justice delivery system more accessible, cost-effective, reliable and transparent.
 
Under the project, Rs 53.57 crore has been earmarked for future technological advancements in AI and blockchain, to integrate modern technologies for a smoother user experience.

Also Read

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

Did MGNREGA act as safety net for casual labour during sowing, harvest?

(L-R) Ethan Matyas, senior vice president and global head of delivery at GlobalLogic; Piyush Jha, managing director for India and head of GCC business at GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic sees higher conversion rate of AI PoCs to deploymentpremium

TMC MPs Dola Sen, Satabdi Roy, Derek O'Brien and Sagarika Ghose and other opposition leaders stage a protest dharna against the passage of the VB-G RAM G bill | PTI

Parliament Winter Session Highlights: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid Oppn protest

ChatGPT

Now, you can pin chats in ChatGPT on web, Android, iOS: Here's how it works

Sanjeev Jain

Artificial Intelligence: From workforce disruption to innovation engine

 
The Supreme Court has also constituted an Artificial Intelligence Committee to explore the use of AI in the judicial domain.
 
Acknowledging concerns around algorithmic bias, language and translation issues, data privacy and security, and the need for human verification, the minister said the Supreme Court’s e-Committee has set up a sub-committee of six high court judges along with technical experts to strengthen data protection and digital security.
 
He added that AI tools such as the Legal Research Analysis Assistant (LegRAA) and the Digital Courts 2.1 platform, featuring voice-to-text and translation tools, are currently in pilot use, with no systemic bias or unintended issues reported so far.
 

More From This Section

Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore

Centre launches Good Governance Week to boost grassroots service delivery

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED attaches assets of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, others in betting case

labour Law, Labour Ministry, Contract labour laws, new labour codes

New labour codes suitable for nature of employment, GDP growth: Secretary

PM modi ram temple, ayodhya

PM Modi leads X engagement with 8 of India's 10 most-liked tweets

Supreme Court

Forest land cannot be leased for farming without Centre's approval: SC

Topics : Artificial intelligence Lok Sabha Courts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon