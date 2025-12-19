Friday, December 19, 2025 | 08:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED quizzes Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol in Yes Bank loan fraud case

ED quizzes Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol in Yes Bank loan fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday questioned Jai Anmol Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani, in Delhi in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud, officials said.

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Enforcement Directorate. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday questioned Jai Anmol Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani, in Delhi in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud, officials said.

They said the statement of the 34-year-old was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and it is expected to continue on Saturday.

The ED probe is related to Yes Bank. The bank, as per the officials, had an exposure of about Rs 6,000 crore to Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) as on March 31, 2017 and this figure doubled to Rs 13,000 crore within a year (as on March 31, 2018).

 

The companies included Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL).

A "large" portion of these investments turned into non-performing investments (NPI) and the bank, subsequently, suffered a loss of Rs 3,300 crore from these dealings, the agency had alleged.

Ambani senior too has been questioned by the ED in an alleged bank loan fraud case against the Reliance Group companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

No formal policy yet on AI use in courts, Centre tells Lok Sabha

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

Did MGNREGA act as safety net for casual labour during sowing, harvest?

Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore

Centre launches Good Governance Week to boost grassroots service delivery

labour Law, Labour Ministry, Contract labour laws, new labour codes

New labour codes suitable for nature of employment, GDP growth: Secretary

TMC MPs Dola Sen, Satabdi Roy, Derek O'Brien and Sagarika Ghose and other opposition leaders stage a protest dharna against the passage of the VB-G RAM G bill | PTI

Parliament Winter Session Highlights: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid Oppn protest

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Anil Ambani YES Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon