How coding is becoming a reality for those at the bottom of the pyramid

How to avoid being married off was the only thought that occupied Kusum Sinha’s (name changed) mind. Even if she steered clear of the constant topic of discussion at home, her prospective marriage, the 17-year-old had nightmares about it.

She had seen the fate of her two elder sisters sealed by the institution of marriage due to its suffocating strictures that left little room for financial independence of women. In their families, marriage was seen as the be-all and end-all for young girls. Kusum knew the only way to escape her impending fate was by becoming financially ...