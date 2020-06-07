How IMD's response to extreme weather events improved in last few years

Not long ago, in 2015, the Bombay High Court sought a reply from the India Meteorological Department on whether a separate Met subdivision could be created for Mumbai and the weather forecast be provided every four hours as against every 24 hours.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Mohit Shah and Justice Anil Menon was hearing a PIL (public interest litigation) petition by advocate Atal Dubey after Mumbai came to a standstill following floods so heavy that the loss of life and property could not be assessed with accuracy. The court said, “(The) IMD states that the same system used ...