How India negotiated work-life as Covid kept hitting back-to-office plans

Another uneasy year gone in a heartbeat. A year when the goalpost kept shifting. When we swung from hope to despair many times over, and came to settle somewhere in between.

As the January of 2021 dawned on us with the promise of a Covid vaccine, a partial return to office appeared a possibility. And “hybrid” became the dominant concept in any conversation around office life. But just when organisations across sectors started putting in place mechanisms to get people back to the workplace after nearly a year of remote operations, the devastating Delta variant put paid to ...