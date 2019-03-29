How Indian cartoonists are using the limitless potential of social media

At the beginning of the summer of 2016, Rohan Chakravarty, a cartoonist and illustrator, was in for a pleasant surprise. In his inbox was a message from a man from Peru, a stranger who had read one of Chakravarty’s cartoons on the pygmy marmoset’s unfortunate journey to becoming an exotic pet.

Sometimes greyish and sometimes tawny, pygmy marmosets are the world’s smallest monkeys. So small are they that they can sit atop a human finger — hence the nickname “finger monkeys”. The man considered owning a pygmy marmoset before he saw Chakravarty’s ...