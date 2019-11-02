JUST IN
Seamless link between North-east, Thailand to boost trade: Modi in Bangkok
Business Standard

How innovative ventures are using common platforms to woo investors

Socio Story is a platform which brings idea generators and social sector investors in one room.

Swapnil Joglekar 

When Sheetal Agarwal walks inside the childcare unit of the hospital along with her troupe, the parents wake the children from their slumber, “Utho! Wo aa gaye. (Wake up! They have arrived.)” Instantly, laughter erupts at one bed and spreads in the ward.

She is a clownselor, a wordplay on a clown and a counsellor, who does medical clowning along with a group of 18-20 volunteers. Medical clowning is said to help in healing and is routinely used in the West as a medical aid. “Many children don’t react well to the pain during their treatment and are unable to ...

First Published: Sat, November 02 2019. 20:10 IST

