How innovative ventures are using common platforms to woo investors

When Sheetal Agarwal walks inside the childcare unit of the hospital along with her troupe, the parents wake the children from their slumber, “Utho! Wo aa gaye. (Wake up! They have arrived.)” Instantly, laughter erupts at one bed and spreads in the ward.

She is a clownselor, a wordplay on a clown and a counsellor, who does medical clowning along with a group of 18-20 volunteers. Medical clowning is said to help in healing and is routinely used in the West as a medical aid. “Many children don’t react well to the pain during their treatment and are unable to ...