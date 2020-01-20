JUST IN
How prepared is Oppn for UP polls? 3 upcoming elections will test readiness

This year promises to offer ample opportunities on electoral turf to the 3 main opposition parties to get their act together and play the 'semi-final' of sorts before the 'final match' in two years

Virendra Singh Rawat  |  Lucknow 

At the height of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Uttar Pradesh last month, with incidents of violence and arson resulting in the deaths of more than 20 people, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati, while expressing solidarity with the protesters, advised her party cadres to refrain from hitting the road.

Instead, she urged them, as members of the “disciplined party”, they should peacefully hand over their memorandum to the district administration rather than indulge in violent demonstrations as other outfits were doing. This was in ...

