How representation of women directors still so sparse at film festivals

In her previous career in finance, French-Tunisian filmmaker Manele Labidi was used to being treated differently from her male colleagues.

When she entered the film industry, she felt a sense of déjà vu. The director, who was at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to premiere her debut film Arab Blues, a well-crafted comedy about a young female psychotherapist who returns to Tunis from Paris to set up a practice, said in an interview, “If you come to a producer or financer and say I’m going to do a war movie or science fiction movie, I guess it’s ...