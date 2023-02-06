JUST IN
Environmentalists concerned over reducing snow cover, rising temp in Shimla
ISRO-NASA built satellite ready to be shipped to India for launch in Sept
Nasa-Isro satellite gets 'auspicious' send-off before moving to India
Scientists split seawater without pre-treatment to produce green hydrogen
39 hydro projects under implementation; 9 stalled: Power ministry
Earth likely to cross 1.5-degree warming in next decade, predicts AI study
Scientists develop new biomaterial that can be injected intravenously
Trial finds chemotherapy before surgery cuts risk of colon cancer relapse
Climate change one of key concerns for CXOs: Deloitte sustainability survey
Clean-up act: Why Delhi has consistently failed to make its air breathable
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News Â» Science and Environment
With purchases worth Rs 35K crore, Indians emerge top home buyers in Dubai
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

How the dodo might return with the Nicobar pigeon as its surrogate mother

A 'de-extinction' firm plans to also bring back the Tasmanian wolf and woolly mammoth

Topics
Animals | Nicobar | Environment

Devangshu Datta  |  New Delhi 

Dodo
Photo: Wikipedia

The dodo, the Tasmanian wolf and the woolly mammoth: Three extinct species from three widely separated geographies, and different eras. The dodo was last recorded as seen in Mauritius around 1662. The last mammoths probably died around 4,000 years ago. The Tasmanian wolf went extinct as recently as the 1930s.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Animals

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 11:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.