How this CSR initiative turned Delhi rag pickers into company shareholders

Piles of torn paper, heaps of plastic, pieces of broken glass, rotting food waste, rodents nibbling away at them and human hands trying to find scrap that can be sold for a decent amount. It’s not easy living in the middle of a landfill and earn through waste-picking. Ghazipur in East Delhi has one of the oldest functional landfills in the city.

Hundreds of families live near this dumpsite. Spread over 70 acres, this landfill holds about 150 lakh tonnes of waste. The nearby flower market lacks a cold storage facility, so the unsold flowers too made its way to the dump. The women ...