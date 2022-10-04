How to change the address on your vehicle's RC online? Check details here

Have you moved to a new place of residence or got shifted to a new city? You must update your proof of residential address in your vehicle registration certificate (RC) within 14 days of the address change. If you have relocated within the state, then you should submit Form 33 to update the address on the .

The Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 gives provision to apply for making a change of residence address of the registered owner in the RC of the vehicle. You can apply for the registration of a new address in the either in Form 33 or online.

If the owner of a vehicle fails to intimate the new address to the registering authority within the period specified, the registering authority may require the owner to pay, in lieu of any action that may be taken under section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

Here are instructions to help you update the address in vehicle RC

Visit the official website of (MoRTH) -- morth.nic.in Click on 'Online Services' and select 'vehicle related services' option from the dropdown on the homepage Select your state name, enter your vehicle registration number and select (Regional Transport Office/Road Transport Office) Enter your vehicle registration number and the last five digits of the chassis number and then click on ‘verify’ Select ‘Generate OTP’ on your registered mobile number Enter the OTP and select ‘Change of Address in RC’ Fill in all the given fields and upload the required documents Under ‘Book Appointment’, enter your application number and choose an appointment slot Go to ‘Fee details’ to pay the charges

You will receive a receipt after making the payment. Visit the with the receipt and other original documents. After submission and verification of the documents, your new address in the will get updated.

Documents required according to Parivahan Sewa

Application in Form 33 Certificate of registration Proof of new address Valid insurance certificate Pollution under control certificate No Objection Certificate from financier (in case of hypothecation)* Smart card fee* Attested cop of PAN card or Form 60 and Form 61(as applicable)

*Chassis & Engine Pencil Print*

Signature Identification of owner*