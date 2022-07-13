How to plan a holiday trip? Here's what you need to know before travelling

Going on a reflects positive sentiment, boosts happiness and contributes to overall health and well-being amid busy work schedules. There is always a pent-up demand for from wanderlust travellers seeking to explore beautiful destinations across the globe.

From skiing in Gulmarg to bike trips in south India, scuba diving in the Andamans to adventure sports and wellness therapies, you can make the most out of your holiday trips while keeping in mind a few things before booking a hotel.



Out of all, it is a must to carry copies of important documents like your passport, identity proof IDs, Aadhaar, PAN, etc.

Weather

Before planning a trip, it is important to check the weather forecast and advisories about your preferred destination to avoid bad weather play a spoil sport during your sojourn.

Like travelling to Mumbai during the monsoon season won't be a good idea and craving for delicious food in Delhi in the summers will definitely ruin your entire plan. Hence, it is crucial to check weather alerts and updates from reputable sources like India Meteorological Department (IMD), before embarking on a journey.

To be on the safer side, you can decide to pack some essentials including an umbrella, raincoat, caps, hard-shell suitcase, all-weather footwear, waterproof packets, reusable tissues, etc.

Budget

To at convenience and avail of the package deals, the execution of any holiday plan fully depends on your finances. It is recommended to save up some amount in your bank account before planning to travel to ensure that the expenses of your destination's hotel or resort fit in your budget.

However, what will you do if you wish to travel to a place, but don't have enough money to fund the journey? To the rescue, there are many travel aggregators like MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Yatra.com and Expedia that offer a 'Travel Now, Pay Later' (TNPL) scheme to fulfill your last-minute trips. This financing option helps at the time of checkout of booking flights or hotels that allows customers to book the holiday without paying immediately.

Online travel companies' partner banks or NBFCs provide digital credit as a deferral payment facility that evaluates consumers' creditworthiness using data science models. You can select a best-suited repayment tenure.

But is it worth considering? Does 'Travel Now, Pay Later' offer suit only travellers with deep pockets?

Some online travel firms may provide zero interest rates for full repayment within an estimated duration of taking the credit. In fact, if customers default on instalments, a penalty on monthly interest or a flat late payment fee with each default can be imposed.

However, aggregators may not allow digital credit on every expense for the trip, but sometimes, a few borderline customers can get a travel loan. Don't forget to check if the travel firm allows you to avail a loan cancellation option if your trip gets cancelled or postponed and if you will be charged extra for the cancellation.

How to Choose Location?

There are different types of travellers, some prefer peace and some choose adventure, it all depends on the type of person you are. Planning some time off your hectic life is a tedious task when it comes to deciding the travel destination. Be it a solo trip or a family outing, choosing the location involves several factors like connectivity, safety, scenery, cuisine, art and culture, expenses and accommodation to name a few.

Don't fall for the picturesque images on your Instagram feed, the reality could be somewhat different. Rather look up to genuine pictures and videos captured by those who have already travelled to that specific location.

Try to choose the best hotel in your chosen location that suits your budget, expectations and other preferences and to avoid the time lag, ensure that your hotel isn't located too far from the tourist spots you will visit. Before making final bookings, you can also check the hotel's website or call the hotel authorities to get an exact idea of what the hotel looks like and the types of facilities, room services and prices it offers.

Food and hygiene/amenities

Having access to good food at your holiday destinations is a 'blessing in disguise'. You should try to find out the places where you can eat and make sure to prioritise hygiene over quantity and drink responsibly. Who would choose to return back home sick from a holiday? Not a wise idea to upset your stomach for the sake of relishing the holiday season. Amid the rush of online food ordering, try dining at local restaurants if you want to explore the best of your location's popular cuisines.

Moreover, it is a wise decision to book your table at least a month before your reservation if the restaurants allows. Booking early may help you in shopping around a bit and peek at the delicious menus ahead of time. If you have any dietary issues, you can contact the restaurant in advance to make the arrangements.

Reviews/Research

Be cautious to carefully examine the top reviews of the destinations, hotels, resorts and food. Don't be deceived by the over-hyped YouTube vlogs, Instagram reels and other fabricated stories on the Internet. From food to shopping, try to read about your trip location as much as you can. If you are planning a to Goa, search about the state's most-recommended beaches and resorts at the best prices.

Choose to speak to people who have already been to those places and hotels to give you an authentic analysis of your long-awaited holiday destination.