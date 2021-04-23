Human Rights Commission seeks reply from Maharashtra over patients' deaths

-
-
Taking cognisance of BJP leader
Kirit Somaiya's complaint about the death of 62 COVID-19 patients in Vasai-Virar area, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued a notice to the state.
The commission asked the state public health department to submit a report in three weeks.
Somaiya, in his complaint lodged on April 16, alleged that 62 critically ill COVID-19 patients died at hospitals in Vasai Virar region between April 12 and 13 due to lack of oxygen.
