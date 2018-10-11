I-T dept raids Raghav Bahl, Quint; don't take journalistic material he says

The Income Tax Department Thursday searched the premises of media baron in connection with a case of alleged tax evasion, officials said.

They said a team of sleuths raided the residence of Bahl in neighbouring Noida early morning and are looking for documents and other evidence related to the case under probe.

Raghav Bahl, in a statement to the Editor's Guild, said: "I have a matter of great concern to share with the Guild. While I was in Mumbai this morning, dozens of IT officials descended on my residence and The Quint's office for a 'survey'."

Stating that he was heading back to Delhi, Mr Bahl stressed, "We are a fully tax compliant entity, and will provide all access to all appropriate financial documents."

He added that he had spoken to the officer on his premises and requested him, strongly, to not try and pick up or see any mail or document that was likely to contain very serious or sensitive journalistic material. "If they do that, then we shall seek extremely strong recourse. I do hope the EG (Editor's Guild) will back us on this, and thereby set a precedent for any such exercise that may happen on any other journalistic entity in the future. They should also not misuse their smartphones to take unauthorised copies of this material."

Searches are being conducted at the premises of a few other people as part of the ITD action to probe by a set of business professionals.

Bahl is the founder of the news portal and the Network18 group and is a known media entrepreneur.