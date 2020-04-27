I want to go back to Wuhan and study, says India's first Covid-19 patient

At a time when the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in India is touching 28,000, and death toll is nearing 900, the country’s first patient, from Kerala’s Thrissur, who reported positive on January 30, shares with Shine Jacob her experience, her road to recovery and future plans: I am a medical student at Wuhan University. It was on January 23 that the government of China had imposed a lockdown in Wuhan and other cities of Hubei.

The lockdown was supposed to start at 10 am. We had a small window to leave the city as our train to Kunming was at 8 am, the same ...