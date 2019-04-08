IAF claims 'irrefutable evidence' of shooting down Pakistan F-16

-
-
India on Monday said it has "irrefutable evidence" that it shot down an F-16 fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force on February 27, responding after an American news publication doubted its claim.
Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor showed journalists radar images to assert the Indian Air Force's claims.
Foreign Policy magazine wrote on April 5 that US military personnel recently counted Pakistan’s F-16 jets and found none missing.
#WATCH: Indian Air Force (IAF) releases AWACS (Airborne Warning And Control System) radar images; Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor confirms Pakistan F-16 was downed by Indian Mig on February 27 pic.twitter.com/YnTnlZXsP7— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019
