IAF claims 'irrefutable evidence' of shooting down Pakistan F-16

Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor showed journalists radar images to assert the Indian Air Force's claims

BS Web Desk  |  New Delhi 

India on Monday said it has "irrefutable evidence" that it shot down an F-16 fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force on February 27, responding after an American news publication doubted its claim.

Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor showed journalists radar images to assert the Indian Air Force's claims.

Foreign Policy magazine wrote on April 5 that US military personnel recently counted Pakistan’s F-16 jets and found none missing.
