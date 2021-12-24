IAF fighter plane crashes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, says report

-
-
An Indian Air Force fighter plane crashed in Jaisalmer on Friday night, a senior police officer said.
The plane crashed in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station, Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh told PTI.
The SP said local police reached the spot and he is also on the way to the crash site.
