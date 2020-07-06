JUST IN
With 24,248 new cases, India's coronavirus case tally nears 700,000-mark
Business Standard

ICMR's deadline for Covid-19 vaccine launch an 'unscientific gaffe': Sibal

Bharat Biotech had recently received a nod for a clinical trial of its vaccine - Covaxin

ANI 

Kapil Sibal
A total of 12 institutes have been asked by the ICMR to fast track clinical trials of the vaccine

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday described as "unscientific gaffe" the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) claim to launch a vaccine for Covid-19 by August 15 

Taking to Twitter, Sibal wrote, "Unscientific gaffes: ICMR claim: COVID 19 vaccine by August 15 Mahabharat over in 18 days; wait 21 days and this war will be won Chants of: Carona go, Caron go...Cow dung cures cancer Ganesh's head: miracle of surgery Such mindsets can never provide solutions."

The comments of the Congress leader came after ICMR DG Balram Bhargava's letter to Bharat Biotech and principal investigators of medical colleges to complete the trial procedure of indigenous COVID-19 vaccine in a fast track method so that results of a clinical trial can be launched by August 15.

Bharat Biotech had recently received a nod for a clinical trial of its vaccine - Covaxin. A total of 12 institutes have been asked by the ICMR to fast track clinical trials of the vaccine as it is being considered the topmost priority projects which are being monitored by the government.
First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 12:34 IST

