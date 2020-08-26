ICMR says Twitter handle compromised after 'liking' tweets critical of govt

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Wednesday evening that its account has been "compromised" and it was taking necessary steps to rectify the issue.

According to sources, it was observed that certain tweets criticising the government were "liked" from the ICMR's official handle. The matter was brought to the notice of officials by some users, they said.

" has observed that the Twitter account of the organisation has been compromised. We are taking necessary steps to rectify the same. We apologise for any inconvenience caused due to this situation," the apex health research body said in a tweet.

The has removed its likes on the tweets in question.