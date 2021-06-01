ICSE Class 12 board exams cancelled this year due to Covid situation

Hours after cancellation of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for class 12, Indian School Certificate (ISC) board exams for Class 12 too have been cancelled.

"The final decision on compiling results is yet to be taken," Dr G Immanuel, Chairman, Council for the CISCE told news agency ANI.

Earlier during the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting to decide on the future of class 12 exams and entrance tests. The meeting was attended by senior ministers and officials.

He said that the decision on Class 12 has been taken in the interest of students. "Covid-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end," Modi said.

While the alternative assessment criteria for the exams has not been finalised by the board yet, it is expected to be on similar lines as announced for Class 10 which took into account the performance of a student in various tests and exams through the year.

Referring to the wide consultative process, PM said the decision has been reached after consulting all stakeholders from across the length and breadth of India. He also thanked the states for providing feedback on this issue.

Amid continuing demands for cancellation of exams by a large section of students and parents, the government had called a high-level meeting last Sunday to deliberate on the issue which was also attended by state education ministers and education secretaries.

In April, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had cancelled class 10 exams and said that board will decide on Class 12 (ISC) after reviewing the coronavirus situation.