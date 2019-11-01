IIM-A kicks off summer placements, BCG top recruiter in 'Cluster 1'

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) emerged as the top recruiter with 23 offers during the summer placement process at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

The premier B-school kicked off its summer placement process for the PGP class of 2020 with the first cluster of firms.

This year, Cluster 1 of the summer placement process at IIM-A comprised of five cohorts of sectors including advisory consulting, investment banking & markets, management consulting, niche consulting and private equity, venture capital & asset management.

Unlike the day system of placement process followed by other B-schools, IIM-A follows the cluster system where one or more cohorts of sectors are invited together with the process spread across 3-4 days with intervals.

In all 70 firms participated in the first cluster led by prominent and regular recruiters like A. T. Kearney, Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Bain & Company, Deloitte USI, GEP Consulting, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Roland Berger and Strategy&, apart from BCG.

In the investment banking & markets cohort, was the highest recruiter, extending eight offers. Other prominent recruiters in the cohort included Arpwood Capital, Avendus Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (India and Hong-Kong), Citibank, Credit Suisse (Singapore and India), Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Moelis, and Nomura Singapore.

IIM-A also saw an increased participation in the PE and VC domain, with firms like Arga Investment Management, Brookfield, Edelweiss, Eight Roads, Kois Invest, Macquarie PE, PE, Omidyar Network, NIIF, Temasek, Venture Highway and White Oak. Among these, Edelweiss was the highest recruiter in the PE/VC and asset management cohort with 3 offers.

The second and third cluster of the summer placement process at IIM-A will now be conducted on November 4 and November 7, respectively.