IIM Kozhikode extends full tuition fee waiver for top-ranked candidates

In a bid to bring in more inclusivity in its classrooms, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) has announced it will waive of tuition fees for top-ranked candidates. The diversity among such candidates would be spread across females, males, non-creamy layer other backward class (NC-OBC), scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) and persons with disabilities (PwD) categories.

With this, the premier B-school has taken a step further in its efforts to rationalise fees. Earlier in 2012, IIM-K had rolled back its by Rs 30000.

Now, the institute will grant full waiver to 12 top-ranked candidates among females, males, NC-OBC, SC, ST and PwD categories who will be joining its Postgraduate Programme (PGP) this June. Students from Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Telangana and Gujarat will be joining the program.

Debashis Chatterjee, director of IIM-K, said the college celebrates talent but also ensures greater diversity.

IIM-K has over 10 per cent of its students coming from families with annual income of Rs 100,000 or less, who are protected from steep fee increase as most of them avail loans for their studies.

These include full fee waiver to one per cent of students having proven record of excellence in academics, sports, extra-curricular or social activities through awards or recognition at or international level and full fee waiver for children of martyrs belonging to the military, paramilitary or police force.

Meanwhile, half fee waiver is granted to children of defence or allied services who were injured during action and lost their earning capacity.