IIM Lucknow hikes fee for PGPM by 35% for 2020-22 batch to Rs 19.25 L

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has hiked the fee for its flagship two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) programme by more than 35 per cent for the new batch 2020-22.

The effective fee increase is Rs 5.09 lakh from Rs 14.16 lakh (2019-21) to Rs 19.25 lakh (2020-22 batch).

Some other IIMs including IIM Bangalore and IIM Rohtak have also increased the fee for their PGP programmes. While IIM

Bangalore will now charge Rs 23 lakh for the flagship management programme, up almost 10 per cent from Rs 21 lakh previously, IIM Rohtak has hiked the fee for 2020-22 batch from Rs 13.8 lakh to Rs 15.2 lakh.





ALSO READ: India coronavirus dispatch: Precarious condition of hospital cleaning staff

According to the IIM Lucknow, corporate communication and media relations (CCMR) chairperson Prof Vikas Srivastava, said that the decision to increase the fee for the batch commencing 2020 had been taken in a board meeting held in June 2019.

Stressing that usually such decisions were taken well before the start of the admission process for the successive year, he added that the fee for the existing students, who were already enrolled in the programme, had not been increased.

Further, he pointed out that had rolled back its fee in 2013 by 10 per cent from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 10 Rs 8 lakh, and later the fee was only revised upward to the 2013 level for 2016 batch and onwards. “After 2016, there has been no fee hike and thus a decision to hike fee was taken in June 2019 in a board meeting,” he said.

Srivastava noted that even with the recent fee hike, still had the lowest fee amongst the top 4 IIMs according to the Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking.





ALSO READ: Top headlines: India's Covid-19 vaccine plans, PM Modi in Ladakh & more

NIRF is a methodology adopted by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development to rank institutions of higher education in India. The framework was launched in September 2015.