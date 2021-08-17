IIT Kanpur goes for commercial production of O2 concentrators

-
ALSO READ
IISc is world's top research university in QS rankings: Check details here
Innovation at warp speed
IIT Kanpur signs $ 2.5 million MoU for setting up medical research school
Oxygen diversion to have limited impact on manufacturing sector: Analysts
India battles Covid surge amid oxygen shortage: Key updates you should know
-
Amid the probable third wave jitters, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has gone for the commercial production of its indigenously developed oxygen concentrators named ‘Sanjeevani’.
In order to reach commercial scale for benefiting the public at large, the premier organisation on Tuesday transferred and licensed the technology to Bengaluru based Albot Technologies Pvt Ltd by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the company.
Anticipating the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic and to maintain adequate supply of oxygen, a team of IIT Kanpur scientists had developed the O2 concentrator to generate the commodity at affordable cost whenever required and thus prevent a crisis situation.
Equipped with advanced PSA (pressure swing absorption) technology, Sanjeevani works at a flow rate of 10 LPM (litre per minute) with an oxygen purity of 92% ± 3. The concentrator has an adjustable capacity of 1 to 10 LPM, and is suitable for use for both medical as well as personal applications.
.@IITKanpur signed an MoU today in a virtual ceremony with Albot Technologies Pvt. Ltd. for the commercialisation of an advanced low-cost #oxygenconcentrator based on the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technology.#madeinindia #atmanirbharbharat pic.twitter.com/Dv94aNy2DR— Abhay Karandikar (@karandi65) August 17, 2021
Meanwhile, IIT Kanpur director Prof Abhay Karandikar said the proposed School of Medical Research & Technology will comprise a 400 patient bed hospital. He emphasised that the multifarious R&D activity in the campus will promote advanced research leading to development of innovative and cost effective medical devices.
“The IIT Kanpur incubator is actively working with several stakeholders for expediting the medical devices development ecosystem in the country, including Yamuna expressway development authority and some international partners,” Professor In-Charge of Innovation and at IIT Kanpur Prof Amitabha Bandyopadhyay informed.
Since last year, when the pandemic hit India, the IIT Kanpur has emerged with a range of innovative devices to help the country overcome such challenges. These include facemasks, oxygen concentrators, low cost ventilators, sanitisation chambers, online education aids, PPT kits etc.
Some of the products were also developed by the IIT Kanpur incubated startups with the help of technical and financial support of its industry partners and sponsors.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU