IIT Kanpur plans to set up Rs 800 crore hospital, bolster medical research

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) is planning to bolster research in medical sciences through an interdisciplinary approach and has mooted a Rs 800 crore hospital and medical research facility.

The institute has joined hands with to prepare a project report for the proposed hospital, IIT-K deputy director Professor Manindra Agrawal told Business Standard on Wednesday.

“There is a proposal to set up a medical research facility in the campus. In today’s age, a lot of other streams, such as computer and electrical sciences are used in medical research. Plus, we have a very strong bio-sciences faculty. They can all work well with medical research,” he added.

The proposed 500-bed hospital is expected to cost Rs 800 crore and span 30 acres. Agarwal said the institute would explore the possibility of firming up alliances with existing medical facilities to promote research.

“We are in the process of getting approvals and sanctions for the project. Later, we would approach the central and state governments for necessary clearances.”

On funding, the professor said, IIT-K is looking at various sources, including government, private donors etc. It would be worked out once the project report is ready and approvals come. He said the hospital would be the first medical facility set up by an IIT.

Once operational, students would be able to pursue medical courses, such as MBBS, MD and MS at the hospital-cum-research facility.