IIT Madras students develop made-in-India air purifier to combat pollution

A World Health Organisation global air pollution database released in May 2018 ranked 14 out of 15 Indian cities as the most polluted in the world in terms of PM2.5 concentration. The report stated that nine out of 10 people in the world breathed polluted air and that over 7 million people die every year because of outdoor and indoor air pollution.

No wonder, the air purifier market has been seeing a steady rise in the last couple of years. Towards the end of 2017, the market saw a more than 50 per cent rise in sales. Two months down the line, newspapers will be bombarded with ...