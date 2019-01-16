IL&FS bows out, govt to invite tenders for Zojila tunnel for the third time

The Union government is set to invite tenders for a third time for its ambitious Zojila tunnel project in Jammu and Kashmir as crisis-hit Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) has surrendered the Rs 6,809-crore contract it bagged in 2017.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the road ministry, has begun work for rebidding the project, which is aimed at providing all-weather connectivity between Srinagar, Kargil and Leh. It is learnt that bids will be invited before the dates for the general election are ...