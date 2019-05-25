ILF places India's uncelebrated historical monuments on the online map

Consider this: Of the estimated seven lakh heritage structures in India, only 3,675 are administered by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Some among the rest come under state archaeological departments, the Central Wakf Council and more.

Many remain unprotected, neglected and encroached upon. This is why photographer Amit Pasricha’s effort to map these lesser known structures across the country through a mammoth crowd-sourced project is timely. Using location pins on mobile phones, volunteers on his project, India Lost and Found (ILF), are placing historical monuments across ...